Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$118.57 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The stock has a market cap of C$110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

