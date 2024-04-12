Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSIQ. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.78.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Trading Down 4.5 %

CSIQ opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.