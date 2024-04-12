Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFP. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.20.
Canfor Stock Performance
Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.94) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current year.
About Canfor
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.
