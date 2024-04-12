Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -259.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.71. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,774 shares of company stock worth $608,352. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

