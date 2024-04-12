Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.00

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 152 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 173.20 ($2.19). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 169.80 ($2.15), with a volume of 110,724 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 175 ($2.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
