Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.80

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.80 and traded as high as C$112.65. Cargojet shares last traded at C$111.85, with a volume of 37,970 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.6871632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

