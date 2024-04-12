Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CARM stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

