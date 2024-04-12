Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6,477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,308 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

