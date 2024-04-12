Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$941.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.04. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.8298611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

