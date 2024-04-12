CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Lauren Young Sells 16,649,197 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Young sold 16,649,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $192,797,701.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,777,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,326,495.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lauren Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

