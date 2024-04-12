CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.90.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$69.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.43. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$74.49.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00. In other CCL Industries news, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,200 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.03, for a total transaction of C$85,236.00. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total transaction of C$12,921,300.00. Insiders have sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.