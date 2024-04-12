Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Receives “Outperform Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.23.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CG opened at C$8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.6367925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.