Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 23.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 744.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 441,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 93,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 202.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 76,468 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 340.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 61,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

