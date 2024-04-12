Chegg, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

CHGG opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $766.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Chegg has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $61,286,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $45,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $12,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

