Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.58.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $91.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

