Chesapeake Energy’s (CHK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.58.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

