ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of IMOS opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.92. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
