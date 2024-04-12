ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IMOS opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.92. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

