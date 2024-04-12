ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOSFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IMOS opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.92. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

