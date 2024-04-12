Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $9.75 to $9.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Claros Mortgage Trust traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 25602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 25.03 and a current ratio of 25.03.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
