CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

CLSK has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

CleanSpark Stock Up 5.4 %

CLSK opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after buying an additional 515,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 124.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

