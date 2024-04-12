Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $28.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YOU opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.54. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

