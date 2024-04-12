ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.92. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.
ClearOne Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
