Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 4.8 %

CLSD stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.29. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $599,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,295.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.