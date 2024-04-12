Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

CLF stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

