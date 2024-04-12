Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $47.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

