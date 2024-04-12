Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of COLL opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

