Colliers Securities Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Neutral

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $4.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.