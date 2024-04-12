Comparing Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) & Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics N/A -56.48% -29.07% Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.73 million ($0.25) -0.86 Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 3.64 -$9.30 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Alterity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and Alterity Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alterity Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.16%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Antibe Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Antibe Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Its lead compound is Otenaproxesul, an NSAID that releases hydrogen sulfide for treating post-operative pain, migraine, acute musculoskeletal pain, dysmenorrhea, gout, and dental pain. In addition, its products comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for acute pain. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing ATH434-201, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy early stage; ATH434-202 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy advance; and PBT2 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

