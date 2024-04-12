Comparing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Volatility and Risk

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TC Bancshares and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TC Bancshares pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Bancshares and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $21.97 million 2.67 $270,000.00 $0.06 226.50 Bancorp 34 $28.85 million 1.28 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

TC Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 1.21% 0.32% 0.06% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Bancorp 34 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Bancorp 34

(Get Free Report)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.