Contrasting Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 7.83% 8.82% 7.20% Acutus Medical -166.79% -35.31% -13.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $1.02 billion 6.96 $122.87 million $1.17 44.82 Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.74 -$81.66 million ($1.24) -0.14

Analyst Ratings

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globus Medical and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Globus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Acutus Medical on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Acutus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.