Contrasting Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutra Pharma and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nutra Pharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 0.00 -$13.10 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $52.70 million 2.46 $5.30 million $1.08 26.12

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Nutra Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma N/A N/A N/A FitLife Brands 10.05% 27.17% 14.23%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Nutra Pharma and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nutra Pharma and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Nutra Pharma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutra Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating lower back pain, migraines, neck aches, shoulder pain, cramps, and neuropathic pain, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, and pain associated with arthritis and repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, a homeopathic, nonnarcotic, nonaddictive, and overthecounter pain reliever to treat chronic pain in companion animals; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever and antiinflammatory product to treat pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, an over-the-counter topical pain reliever to relieve pain in horses. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases comprising human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutra Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutra Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.