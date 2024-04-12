Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

AMZN opened at $189.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

