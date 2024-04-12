Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Roth Mkm

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $601.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $691.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

COST stock opened at $732.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $730.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.15. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,558. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

