Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $680.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $795.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $691.28.

Shares of COST opened at $732.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $730.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.15. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,558 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

