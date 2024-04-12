Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

