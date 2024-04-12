CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.91 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

