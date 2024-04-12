Critical Comparison: Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) & Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Baylin Technologies and Ciena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baylin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 0 1 8 1 3.00

Ciena has a consensus price target of $59.92, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Ciena’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ciena is more favorable than Baylin Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.0% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ciena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baylin Technologies and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ciena 5.22% 9.92% 5.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baylin Technologies and Ciena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ciena $4.39 billion 1.55 $254.83 million $1.54 30.59

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Baylin Technologies.

Summary

Ciena beats Baylin Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products. The company provides RF components, including GaN-based power amplifiers, gallium arsenide-based power amplifiers, indoor and outdoor frequency converters, and transceivers; and antenna controllers for customers in the broadcast, maritime and cruise ships, government and military, homeland security, direct-to-home satellite, oil and gas, and wireless communications verticals. In addition, it provides RF and microwave solid state power amplifiers; and pulsed amplifiers for radar applications, and transmitter and transceiver products, as well as RF passive components and systems. The company offers its products under the Galtronics, and Advantech Wireless brands. Baylin Technologies Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as 8100 coherent routing platforms; 3000 family of service delivery switches and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, multi-cloud orchestration, and unified assurance and analytics services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers MCP domain controller solution, and OneControl unified management system, as well as planning tools. The company's Global Services segment provides maintenance support and training, installation and deployment, and consulting and network design services. Ciena Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

