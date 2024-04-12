Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

