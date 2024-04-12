CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,403 shares of company stock worth $981,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.