Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 58,306 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $580,727.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,026,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,027 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,630,270.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 250,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,502,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $2,006,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,566,200.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,870,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.31. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garrett Motion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 81.2% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 188.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 15.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,068,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.8% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,328,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,751,000 after purchasing an additional 593,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.