Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 127,105 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 37,168 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,779,061.44.

On Monday, February 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,090.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.