DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $183,000 in LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.14% of LINKBANCORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNKB opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $236.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.60.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

