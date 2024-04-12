DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 8,315 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.21.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

