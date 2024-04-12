DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

