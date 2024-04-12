DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 72.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

