DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Radian Group worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of RDN opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

