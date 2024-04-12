Desjardins Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIS

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$16.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.70.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.