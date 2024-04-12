Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $143.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

