DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DocGo in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DCGO. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. DocGo has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 373,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 132,263 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of DocGo by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 347,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in DocGo by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,406,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 145,163 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocGo news, Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

