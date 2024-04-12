DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Buy”

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $164.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $118.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.25.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,787 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,043. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

