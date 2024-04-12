e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 1.6% on Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $228.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $173.22 and last traded at $172.94. Approximately 295,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,538,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.15.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,961,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

